Police seize $1.2 million worth of Northland property following massive drug syndicate sting

Two Northland properties worth $1.2 million dollars have been "restrained" by the Whangarei High Court, following a police operation in targeting a large-scale drug syndicate.

Source: 1 NEWS

In July this year police arrested nine people in a four-day police operation dubbed Operation Nortiate, investigating the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine in Northland.

As part of the operation, more than 150 staff executed search warrants at nine properties throughout the Northland region, including in Wheki Valley, Hukerenui, Helena Bay, Raumanga and Puwera.

This month two of those properties in Wheki Valley, where a number of firearms and drugs were located, were restrained by orders issued by the Whangarei High Court.

Police say it is the result of an ongoing financial investigation alongside the Northern Asset Recovery Unit. These properties were valued collectively at $1.2 million.

The properties are in addition to around $60,000 worth of stolen property recovered in July, along with drugs such as heroin, cannabis and methamphetamine.

Police at the time also recovered two Tasers and seven firearms, including a .357 Magnum Pistol, a shotgun, as well as two semi-automatic rifles.

There is also a High Court order to seize a Dodge Hellcat muscle car with the registration KAA30 which has not yet been found.