Police seeking witnesses to two Auckland crashes, one of which was fatal

Police are seeking witnesses to two crashes in South and East Auckland over the weekend, one of which was fatal.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday at 11pm between Te Irirangi Rd between Smales Road and Accent Drive when a white Mazda Familia was driving on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with another car.

There are reports of the car being involved in some near misses with other vehicles prior to the crash.

Counties Manukau police are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who saw white Mazda Familia being driven in the period before 11pm and particularly the reported near misses.

The second crash happened on Sunday at approximately 9:25am at the intersection of Ti Rakau Drive and Edgewater Drive in Flat Bush.

It involved a black BMW 745I and a black Honda Civic with police also interested in speaking to people who saw those two vehicles being driven around this time.

Any with information is urged to contact Constable Gabrielle Griffiths on 021 192 1542.