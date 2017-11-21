Police seeking witnesses in Auckland crash which killed elderly pedestrian

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on Auckland's North Shore last week.

On Thursday May 10 at 5.52pm, a powder blue Toyota Vitz hit an elderly pedestrian on Forrest Hill Rd, in the suburb of Forrest Hill.

The vehicle was travelling south on Forrest Hill Road when the crash occurred as the pedestrian was crossing the road.

Waitemata Police released a statement asking for witnesses today, but it did not say if the incident was a hit and run.



This incident is being examined by the Serious Crash Unit and as part of an ongoing inquiry. Police have asked to hear from any witnesses who saw the incident occur.