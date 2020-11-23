Police seeking witnesses to Hamilton hit-and-run which saw child hospitalised

Police are after witnesses to a hit-and-run in Hamilton which saw a child hospitalised yesterday.

Source: File image

The child was struck by a car on Aurora Terrace about 4.15pm.

They were taken to hospital, where they remained overnight.

In the wake of the incident, police would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time, or who witnessed the incident.

Police are also seeking sightings of the vehicle involved, a black Honda hatchback with gold trim.

Anyone with information or who has seen or knows the vehicle's wherabouts is asked to call 105, quoting event number P046537477.