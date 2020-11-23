Police seeking witnesses after shots fired at Napier property

Police want information from witnesses to a shooting outside a Napier property on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a group of people in a car stopped outside a property on Kennedy Road and “fired shots” at 1pm on July 10.

No-one was injured in the incident. Police believe those involved know each other, and that it wasn’t a random attack.

After shooting at the house, the alleged offenders drove towards the intersection of Kennedy Road and Lamason Street, Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said.

Police want information from witnesses to help identify those involved. They’re also searching for a green Honda Steam that was in the area at the time of the incident.

Jones said police were following “a number of strong leads”.

“A number of people have stopped in their cars while the incident unfolded. We would like to speak to these people and we also ask that anyone who may have filmed the incident to share it with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, citing file number 210710/6825. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.