Police seeking witnesses after pedestrian killed by bus in Wellington

Police are looking to speak to witnesses, including passengers, after a pedestrian was killed by a bus in Wellington over the weekend.

Taranaki Street in Wellington. Source: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the incident on Taranaki Street just before 10pm on Saturday.

Today, police named the man who died as Andrew Lockwood Waikare, also known as Anaru “Doc” Manuel.

Detective Sergeant Glenn Japeth said they want to speak to several passengers who were on the Number 3 bus between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

“We’re really keen to get in touch with anyone who was on the bus at that time to help us with our inquiries," he said.

“Any information, no matter how small could help us get a better idea of how this tragic incident occurred.”