Police seeking witnesses after gun shots fired at South Dunedin house

Police are seeking witnesses after a house in South Dunedin was shot at early this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

At about 4:30am, police say two gunshots were fired at an address on Loyalty Street.

A dark coloured vehicle was seen in the street at the time and left straight afterwards.

Police say they don't believe the address was the intended target but the investigation is still in its early stages.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to the investigation and urge anyone who can help to get in touch.