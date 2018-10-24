Police seeking witnesses after elderly woman fatally struck by car in Whanganui

Whanganui Police are looking for a driver, two vehicles and several people who were walking near where an elderly woman was fatally injured in a collision last month.

The body of 79-year-old Fay Butler was found near the intersection of Anzac Parade and Helmore Street in Whanganui in the early hours of Wednesday August 28, having sustained injuries consistent with a vehicle collision.

Senior Sergeant Aaron Bunker tonight said police inquiries and a review of CCTV footage has led to the identification of several vehicles of interest.

Police are looking for the driver of a grey four-door sedan with a black middle trim that was in the Anzac Parade and Helmore Street area at the time, he said.

They're also looking for a dark SUV-type vehicle and several people nearby on foot.

"We've had a lot of people come forward already and we'd like to thank them for assisting with the inquiry to date," Mr Bunker said.

"If members of the public know anybody with these sorts of vehicles and they've been acting suspiciously, they can contact us," he said.