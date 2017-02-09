 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police seeking witnesses after body discovered following Christchurch shed fire

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A scene examination is ongoing after a shed fire in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay where a body was found this morning. 

Police are investigating to determine who the person is and the circumstances surrounding the fire.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene on Tankerville Rd at 8am, while three trucks were needed to extinguish the blaze.

The body was found after the fire was put out.

The death is being treated as unexplained and the deceased's family are being given support.

Formal identification and post mortem will be carried out later.

Police are asking to hear from anyone who noticed the fire this morning, or any other activity in the Tankerville Road area.


Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:40
3
Rape victim and her attacker host TED talk to share their experience.

Watch: Fearless woman shares stage with her rapist for TED talk

00:59
4
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

00:32
5
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

00:59
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.

03:17
A woman disqualified from owning animals from five years gets a visit from the authorities - and she's not going to let them in.

Carolyn Robinson: The animal hoarder was home, hiding in a corner with her animals

We were there as SPCA and police repeatedly knocked on her door.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ