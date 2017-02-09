Police seeking witnesses after body discovered following Christchurch shed fire

A scene examination is ongoing after a shed fire in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay where a body was found this morning.

Police were called to the scene on Tankerville Rd at 8am, while three trucks were needed to extinguish the blaze.

The body was found after the fire was put out.

The death is being treated as unexplained and the deceased's family are being given support.

Formal identification and post mortem will be carried out later.

Police are asking to hear from anyone who noticed the fire this morning, or any other activity in the Tankerville Road area.