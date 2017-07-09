 

Police seeking video footage over violent incident involving Auckland boy racers and truckie

Police are seeking video footage of an incident involving a group of boy racers who allegedly assaulted a truck driver and damaged his truck in Auckland on Friday night.

Video circulating online shows young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.
A video on social media shows a truck clipping a boy racer's car and a later attack on the truck driver by a mob of youths who gained access to the inside of the truck, repeatedly striking the driver.

The footage also catches the mob damaging the truck by throwing an unknown object which smashes the windscreen and nearly ripping the drivers side door off its hinges.

The truck driver involved in the incident, Jordan Martin, 21, received minor injuries. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin McNaughton from Counties Manukau Police said they are investigating the incident. 

"Police are making inquiries to establish exactly what has occurred and are speaking to witnesses," Mr McNaughton said in a statement this morning. 

"Police appreciate the high level of interest in this case however we have a large number of enquirers to make and we are particularly interested to obtain video footage from the night."

Mr Martin, 21, told the NZ Herald he was blocked by the group of racers when leaving his Penrose depot, but saw a gap he thought he could get his 50-tonne truck through.

That was when his truck clipped the front of a Honda, dragging it down the road and starting the incident which led to the assault.

Mr Martin said he was unaware of what happened and continued down the road, before being chased down and blocked off by the group of angry racers on Great South Rd.

"I had to stop and then people just started crowding round the truck and one guy jumped in the passenger side and started beating me over the head with my fridge and there were people on the driver's side who started trying to get into the truck," Mr Martin told the NZ Herald.

He said the attack only subsided when the wife of another truck driver, who saw the incident and stopped, came to his aid by calming the mob down.

However, the boy whose car was clipped says Mr Martin tried to run a motorcyclist and his cousin off the road after he hit his car.

He has since received a series of death threats and has lost his job, as well as his room at his flat. 

Anyone with any information, especially video footage of the incident, is urged to contact Sergeant David Grant on (09) 213 9407. 



