Police seeking three men over Hawke's Bay beach homicide

Police are seeking three men following their investigations into a Hawke's Bay homicide.

Haumoana's Mark Geoffrey Beale. Source: Supplied

On Monday 6th February Mark Geoffery Beale was assaulted and left for dead on Haumoana beach.

Despite being rushed to hospital Mr Beale died of his injuries later that night.

Police are appealing to the public for information and say they are getting a 'good picture' about who was at the river mouth where Mr Beale spent his last evening.

Although investigating officers have already spoken to 20 people who were at the river that evening, they are now seeking three Maori men seen fishing there.

Police maintain the men are not suspects at this stage bt say they need to get an 'accurate idead' of who was down there.

It's reported that the men were seen playing loud music into the early hours of the morning.

Authorities are also appealing for any sightings of vehicles seen parked at the two carparks in the area, one at the end of Grange Road and the other off Domain road.