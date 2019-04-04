TODAY |

Police seeking sightings of man missing from West Auckland for more than a week

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking sightings of a man missing from a West Auckland island for more than a week.

Source: 1 NEWS

Shane Moore, 30, was last seen on Herald Island on Saturday, July 11, police said.

He is described as being 180cm tall, of thin build, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve jacket, blue Kathmandu shirt, black track pants and black work boots.

Police are also seeking sightings of his white Mitsubishi Canter truck with registration GPS224.

The truck has a distinctive sign on it reading "Moore Access" and a blue crane.

Mr Moore has connections in West Auckland, particularly in the Herald Island and Whenuapai areas.

Anyone who has seen Mr Moore has been asked to contact Police on 105, qutoing file number 200714/6608, or emailing acting sergeant Nicholas Keating at NKBK27@police.govt.nz and Sergeant Michael Colson at MC5214@police.govt.nz.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:27
Proposed airbridge allowing travel between New Zealand and Cook Islands loses steam
2
First official photos released from Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding day
3
Full interview: Winston Peters denies Ihumātao deal in fiery exchange on Q+A
4
This generation's nuclear-free moment 'actually the economy', Judith Collins says
5
Winston Peters reveals 'raw meat' reason why he needed unexpected surgery
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:42

More rain forecast for Northland as clean-up continues

Three people injured following single-vehicle crash in Hamilton

Kayaker rescued from large waves by Coastguard near Tauranga
00:36

New Zealand First kicks off convention with Winston Peters, caucus joined by 150 party members