Police seeking sightings of man missing from West Auckland for more than a week

Police are seeking sightings of a man missing from a West Auckland island for more than a week.

Shane Moore, 30, was last seen on Herald Island on Saturday, July 11, police said.

He is described as being 180cm tall, of thin build, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve jacket, blue Kathmandu shirt, black track pants and black work boots.

Police are also seeking sightings of his white Mitsubishi Canter truck with registration GPS224.

The truck has a distinctive sign on it reading "Moore Access" and a blue crane.

Mr Moore has connections in West Auckland, particularly in the Herald Island and Whenuapai areas.