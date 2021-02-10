TODAY |

Police seeking sightings of man missing in Rangiora since last week

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking sightings of a man missing in Canterbury since last week.

Sam Brown. Source: New Zealand Police

Sam Brown, 41, was last seen in Rangiora on Wednesday, February 3, police said.

Brown has connections across the South Island, and police are making inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police believe he may have travelled in a deep red Holden Commodore station wagon.

The registration is currently unknown.

Anyone who has seen Brown or knows of his whereabouts has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210209/8748.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
