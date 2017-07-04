Police seeking sightings of 4WD after crash leaving two dead near Lake Tekapo

Police are appealing for sightings of a Toyota 4WD as they continue to investigate a crash which left two people dead near in Canterbury.

The car of interest is a silver 2017 Toyota Highlander with registration KQC454.

The crash occurred shortly after 5pm on Monday, on State Highway 8 near Lake Tekapo

It is believed the Toyota Highlander left the Methven area earlier that day with the intention of driving to Mt Cook.

Police have received reports from members of the public describing the manner of driving this vehicle was displaying however police are trying to establish where this vehicle had been prior to the immediate crash area.