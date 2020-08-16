Police seeking public's help locating Christchurch woman missing for more than a week

Police are seeking the public's help locating a woman who was last seen at her Christchurch home more than a week ago.
Michelle Findlay. Source: Supplied
Christchurch woman Michele Findlay, 50, was last seen at her home in Northcote on Saturday, August 8, police said.
Police and Ms Findlay's family have concerns for her wellbeing.
She is of thin build and is about 170cm tall.
Anyone who knows of Ms Findlay's whereabouts or can assist with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200813/7899.