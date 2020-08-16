Police seeking public's help locating Christchurch woman missing for more than a week

Police are seeking the public's help locating a woman who was last seen at her Christchurch home more than a week ago.

Michelle Findlay. Source: Supplied

Christchurch woman Michele Findlay, 50, was last seen at her home in Northcote on Saturday, August 8, police said.

Police and Ms Findlay's family have concerns for her wellbeing.

She is of thin build and is about 170cm tall.