TODAY |

Police seeking public's help locating Christchurch woman missing for more than a week

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking the public's help locating a woman who was last seen at her Christchurch home more than a week ago.

Michelle Findlay. Source: Supplied

Christchurch woman Michele Findlay, 50, was last seen at her home in Northcote on Saturday, August 8, police said.

Police and Ms Findlay's family have concerns for her wellbeing.

She is of thin build and is about 170cm tall.

Anyone who knows of Ms Findlay's whereabouts or can assist with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200813/7899.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Scientists use genome sequencing to track source of Auckland Covid-19 outbreak
2
Lotto results: Ten people share $50m Powerball win
3
Two Lotto Powerball winners who split $50 million prize give advice for winners ahead of must-win draw
4
Donald Trump's brother Robert dies aged 71
5
People leaving Auckland's managed isolation facilities struggling to get flights home
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person injured following shooting in South Auckland

00:34

'It's not a possum is it?' - Winston Peters has press bemused as he's distracted by noise during stand-up
00:34

Lotto NZ blames MyLotto online upgrades for 'poor customer experiences' as frustrated punters wait to check tickets in $50m draw
01:47

'Masks only needed in high risk indoor areas' - NZ health expert