Police seeking public's help after man attacked by group in Gisborne

Police are seeking the public's help after a man was attacked by a group in Gisborne yesterday.

Police say they were notified of a group of people assaulting a man on Gladstone Road before leaving the scene at 10.50am.

The man suffered minor injuries in the assault.

The group left in two separate vehicles, with the first being a red Ford Falcon and the second vehicle being a silver Ford Explorer, police said.

Police said several people were in the area at the time, and anyone with CCTV or phone recordings of the incident is being urged to get in contact with police.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210501/8233.

