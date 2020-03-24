TODAY |

Police seeking potential witnesses to stabbing outside Napier dairy

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing outside a Napier dairy last weekend.

Police are seeking the occupants of this car, as they may have seen parts of a brutal stabbing on Ellison Street in Napier on Saturday morning Source: 1 NEWS

A woman was stabbed multiple times on Ellison Street, outside the Te Awa dairy on at 11am on Saturday morning.

A 35-year old man was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in Hawke's Bay hospital.

Police are looking for the occupants of a blue car who are believed to have driven past the car of the victim and may have seen parts of the attack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to to contact police immediately on 105 quoting the file number 200321/1983.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
