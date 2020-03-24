Police seeking potential witnesses to stabbing outside Napier dairy

Police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing outside a Napier dairy last weekend.

Police are seeking the occupants of this car, as they may have seen parts of a brutal stabbing on Ellison Street in Napier on Saturday morning Source: 1 NEWS

A woman was stabbed multiple times on Ellison Street, outside the Te Awa dairy on at 11am on Saturday morning.

A 35-year old man was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in Hawke's Bay hospital.

Police are looking for the occupants of a blue car who are believed to have driven past the car of the victim and may have seen parts of the attack.