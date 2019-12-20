TODAY |

Police seeking man not seen since travelling to Mount Cook National Park last Friday

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking a man who has not been seen since travelling to Mount Cook National Park last Friday.

Petr Mandik. Source: New Zealand Police

Petr Mandik, 50, planned to walk Ball Pass Route to Haast Ridge, before climbing to Plateau Hut and on to Mount Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge on December 13, before returning to Christchurch, police said.

Mr Mandik's silver Nissan Tiida has since been located at Tasman Valley carpark.

He did not make his flight from Christchurch Airport on Wednesday, December 18.

Mr Mandik has been described as being approximately 178cm tall, with short brown hair and a slim build.

Anyone with information that may help locate Mr Mandik has been urged to contact police on 105.
 

