Police seeking Jesse Grimwood over Christchurch shooting

Police are looking for 22-year-old Jesse Grimwood over a shooting in Woolston, Christchurch on Sunday evening.
A 29-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder, police earlier said.
The offender fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after.
"Grimwood should not be approached - if you see him, please call 111." police warned in a statement.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.