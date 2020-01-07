Police seeking Jesse Grimwood over Christchurch shooting

Police are looking for 22-year-old Jesse Grimwood over a shooting in Woolston, Christchurch on Sunday evening.

Jesse Grimwood Source: NZ Police

A 29-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder, police earlier said.

The offender fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after.

"Grimwood should not be approached - if you see him, please call 111." police warned in a statement.