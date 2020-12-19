TODAY |

Police seeking information after assault in Wellington CBD

Wellington Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate an assault in the CBD in the early hours of this morning.

Around 3.15am today, a man was knocked to the ground outside Subway on Dixon Street, Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said in a statement.

Police have spoken to a number of people, but are looking for anyone who saw the incident, or may have information which may assist in their investigation.

Wescott said police would also like to thank the members of the public who helped the victim and called emergency services.

Anyone with information has been urged to please contact police via 105, quoting file number 201219/4960.

