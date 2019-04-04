Police seeking information after armed robbery in Tauranga

Police are seeking information from the public following an armed robbery in Tauranga last night.

A man wearing a mask pointed a pistol at the shop attendant at Matua Dairy on Levers Road at 7pm.

Police say the man stole minimal cash and was last seen running down Ranui St.

The offender spent time in the area before the robbery.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was nearby and saw anything suspicious or saw a white Honda Stream station wagon in the area.