Police seeking help to identify men who robbed Tokoroa liquor store with crescent

Police are seeking help to identify four young men who used a crescent and another metal object to rob a liquor store in Tokoroa last month.

This is CCTV footage of one of the men who robbed the liquor store. Source: 1 NEWS

At approximately 9.30pm on April 9, the four men entered a store on Ashworth Street wearing scarves and hoodies over their faces.

They threatened staff and stole alcohol, cigarettes and e-cigarettes before leaving.