Police seeking help to identify men who robbed Tokoroa liquor store with crescent

Police are seeking help to identify four young men who used a crescent and another metal object to rob a liquor store in Tokoroa last month.
At approximately 9.30pm on April 9, the four men entered a store on Ashworth Street wearing scarves and hoodies over their faces.
They threatened staff and stole alcohol, cigarettes and e-cigarettes before leaving.
Anyone who has information that can help identify the young men is being urged to contact Tokoroa Police on (07) 885 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
