Police seeking dashcam footage in deadly Raglan shooting investigation

Waikato police are appealing for dashcam footage from drivers who were travelling between Gordonton and Whitikahu on Friday as part of their investigation into the deadly shooting of Australian tourist Sean McKinnon.

Mr McKinnon and his Canadian fiancée were sleeping in a campervan in a carpark at Te Toto Gorge in Raglan early Friday morning when a man woke them up wanting the keys, police said.

The 33-year-old was then shot "more than once", with his fiancée managing to flee to a nearby address where she called police.

A 23-year-old man has since been charged in relation to his death. He was arrested after police carried out a search warrant at a rural local address.

But the firearm still hasn't been found.

Police are also asking members of the public who may have seen hitchhikers in the area to get in touch.