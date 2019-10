Police are seeking a man they describe as dangerous in order to arrest him.

Uditha Punchihewa, 31, is believed to be in the Wellington area.

Mr Punchihewa is medium to solid build with a shaved head.

Police would not elaborate on what Mr Punchihewa is being sought in relation to.

He should not be approached, police said, but rather anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police on 111.