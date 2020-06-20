TODAY |

Police seeking 30-year-old Natalie Bracken in relation to fatal Massey shooting

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking 30-year-old Natalie Bracken, in relation to yesterday's fatal shooting in West Auckland.

Natalie Bracken. Source: NZ Police

The public's assistance is being sought by police, over the shooting that left 28-year-old Constable Matthew Hunt dead.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 30-year-old, on both driving charges and as an accessory to the murder of Constable Hunt.

Police say that they have no information as to whether or not Ms Bracken is currently armed, but has been in possession of a knife in the past.

Ms Bracken is also known to have previous gang affiliations.

The public are urged to not approach Ms Bracken, but to contact police on 111 immediately.

