Police seek witnesses to Wellington assault which left two injured

Wellington police are looking for witnesses following a serious assault last week which left two people injured.

Source: 1 NEWS

The assault happened outside an Evans Bay Parade property at about 6.15pm on Wednesday May 27.

Police believe two men are responsible for the assault and may have left the address with blood on them.

Passengers who were on a Metlink number 2 bus travelling through Kilbirnie between 6pm and 6.15pm may have seen the two men leaving the scene of the incident which could help police.