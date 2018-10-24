TODAY |

Police seek witnesses to Wellington assault which left two injured



Wellington police are looking for witnesses following a serious assault last week which left two people injured.  

The assault happened outside an Evans Bay Parade property at about 6.15pm on Wednesday May 27. 

Police believe two men are responsible for the assault and may have left the address with blood on them.

Passengers who were on a Metlink number 2 bus travelling through Kilbirnie between 6pm and 6.15pm may have seen the two men leaving the scene of the incident which could help police. 

Anyone with information is asked call police on 105 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
