TODAY |

Police seek witnesses to Thames crash that resulted in death of 82-year-old pedestrian

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Thames yesterday that resulted in the death of an 82-year-old pedestrian.

The crash occurred on Queen St in Thames around midday yesterday Source: 1 NEWS

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, which occurred at about midday to assist with ongoing inquiries into the cause of the crash.

The elderly man was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition but died.

Information can be passed on via 105 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting file 200918/2580.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
Coronavirus cases hit new low in Sweden – the country that didn't have a lockdown
2
Two trucks hit by 'freak' 127kmh wind gusts on Harbour Bridge, tipping one over and damaging bridge
3
Hunt on for young man who jumped out of car to help older woman mow her lawn
4
For fourth consecutive day, no new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ
5
Winston Peters lost for words after being asked if Jacinda Ardern is a Marxist - 'I was never going to answer that'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:49

Winston Peters lost for words after being asked if Jacinda Ardern is a Marxist - 'I was never going to answer that'

Big pay gap for Māori and Pasifika at district health boards, new research shows

More job losses at The Warehouse as restructure of dozens of stores confirmed
04:38

Dad of boy with rare disability sheds tears as he discusses donation to Taranaki learning centre