Police seek witnesses to Thames crash that resulted in death of 82-year-old pedestrian

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Thames yesterday that resulted in the death of an 82-year-old pedestrian.
The crash occurred on Queen St in Thames around midday yesterday Source: 1 NEWS
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, which occurred at about midday to assist with ongoing inquiries into the cause of the crash.
The elderly man was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition but died.
Information can be passed on via 105 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting file 200918/2580.