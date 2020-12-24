TODAY |

Police seek witnesses to possible group attack in South Auckland; victim in critical condition

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking witnesses for an assault, potentially by a group of assailants, in South Auckland last night that left a man in critical condition.

The victim was assaulted on Glenross Drive in Wattle Downs at around 10.20pm. Source: 1 NEWS

The victim was attacked on Glenross Drive in Wattle Downs at around 10.20pm, Detective Inspector Chris Barry of the Counties Manukau CIB said.

He suffered critical injuries and has undergone surgery at Middlemore Hospital.

It is believed that more than one offender has been involved, Barry said.

Police have not released any other details about the incident but are asking the public for help piecing together what happened. 

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information which may assist investigators is urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
