Police seek witnesses to Nelson spa heist in which $20k worth of beauty products vanished

Police are seeking information following a burglary at a beauty spa in Nelson which saw thousands of dollars of product and equipment stolen.
The burglary occurred sometime overnight on May 29 at Women Beauty Spa on New Street.
Police say approximately $20,000 of beauty products and equipment were taken.
Inquiries are ongoing to find those responsible and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.
Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on New Street between 6pm May 29 to 8am on May 30.