TODAY |

Police seek witnesses to Nelson spa heist in which $20k worth of beauty products vanished

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking information following a burglary at a beauty spa in Nelson which saw thousands of dollars of product and equipment stolen.

The burglary occurred sometime overnight on May 29 at Women Beauty Spa on New Street.

Police say approximately $20,000 of beauty products and equipment were taken.

Inquiries are ongoing to find those responsible and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on New Street between 6pm May 29 to 8am on May 30.

New Zealand
Nelson
Crime and Justice
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
2
Police warn parents after NZ woman accused of selling cannabis edibles through social media
3
Air New Zealand to resume Auckland to Tokyo flights
4
Flames leap from roof as fire breaks out at Christchurch furniture business
5
Government's Covid-19 tracing app to alert people potentially exposed to virus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval

Air New Zealand to resume Auckland to Tokyo flights

Government's Covid-19 tracing app to alert people potentially exposed to virus

Covid-19 update: No new cases in NZ for 19th consecutive day