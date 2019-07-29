Police seek witnesses to man being hit by car in Christchurch

Police are seeking witnesses after a 51-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle died in Christchurch yesterday.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a man being injured by a vehicle on Bevington Street, Avonhead yesterday at around 5:30pm.

The man died at the scene.

Police are wanting anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have further information and to call 105.

Inquiries are ongoing and a number of witnesses have already been spoken to.