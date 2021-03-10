Police seek witnesses to indecent assault on young boy during North Island train trip

A young boy was indecently assaulted by an unknown man on a train in the lower North Island on Monday afternoon, police said today as they appealed for witnesses to the incident.

The assault occurred at approximately 4:45pm with the train somewhere between Lower Hutt and Woodside. Source: istock.com

At around 4.45pm, with the train somewhere between Lower Hutt and Woodside, concerned members of the public intervened and came to the assistance of the boy following the assault.

The boy, who was travelling to the Wairarapa from the Hutt Valley, was not injured but understandably shaken.

Police in Wairarapa said they would like to speak to those people who helped the boy.

Police would also like to speak to any other members of the public who were on the train and witnessed the incident.