Police seek witnesses to high-speed crash on Auckland's North-Western Motorway

Police are appealing for witnesses in the wake of a high-speed crash on Auckland's North-Western Motorway on Saturday.

Police say a white 2011 Mercedes Benz E63 with the registration SOBADD was heading north-west on State Highway 16 between the Lincoln Rd on-ramp and Hobsonville Rd off-ramp at high speed on Saturday about 8.25pm.

The vehicle was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic.

Police say it took the Hobsonville Rd on-ramp at high speed, crashing into the back of a white sedan before it spun 360 degrees and collided with a traffic light at the intersection with Hobsonville Rd.

The Mercedes' occupants then took off on foot down Hobsonville Rd towards Westgate Shopping Centre, police said.

"Due to the speed of the collision with the sedan on the off-ramp, it was extremely fortunate that the driver of the sedan escaped injury, although his vehicle was extensively damaged and had to be towed from the scene."



Police said there was a moderate amount of traffic around the northwestern motorway and Hobsonville Rd at the time of the incident.

The vehicle involved in a high-speed crash on Auckland's northwestern motorway. Source: NZ Police

Police urge anyone who saw the crash, or the high speed driving from the Mercedes on the motorway beforehand, to get in touch.