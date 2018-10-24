TODAY |

Police seek witnesses to Hastings crash that left one dead

Police are seeking witnesses to come forward after a Hastings crash left one dead this morning.

Police say the crash, involving a green Toyota Hiace van, occurred on Taihape Road, approximately 1.5 kilometres west of Ohiti Road, Pukehamoamoa, at about 7.50am.

The male driver and sole occupant of the van died at the scene.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Taihape Road between 7:40am and 7:50am this morning who may have seen the van, which was heading west.

Police urge anyone with information that can help this investigation to contact police on 06 877 0609, or via the non-emergency number 105.

