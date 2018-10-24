TODAY |

Police seek witnesses following crash in Wellington's Aro Valley

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking witnesses following a crash in Wellington on Sunday that saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash, involving a car and a motorbike, happened about 9.45pm on Sunday at the corner of Devon and Aro Streets, Aro Valley.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

In addition, anyone with dashcam footage or security footage from the area that may have captured the crash or the circumstances surrounding it is also asked to get in touch by calling police on 105 and quote file number 200127/8965.

New Zealand
Wellington
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
Wuhan coronavirus: face masks 'do nothing' - virologist
2
Members of Chinese tour group visiting NZ taken to hospital after coronavirus scare
3
Study reports almost 40% of Kiwis don't get enough sleep
4
Five flights to arrive in New Zealand from China amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak
5
Review: The Bachelorette episode 1 - Lesina greeted with weird, wonderful and cringeworthy first impressions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:43

Author and media personality Gordon McLaughlan dies aged 89
02:28

Customs receive funding boost to combat child sex abuse images, videos coming into NZ
01:35

After more than a century, Dunedin’s Octagon becomes vehicle-free zone

Police launch homicide investigation following death of man on Lower Hutt street