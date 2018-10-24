Police seek witnesses following crash in Wellington's Aro Valley

Police are seeking witnesses following a crash in Wellington on Sunday that saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Source: 1 NEWS
The crash, involving a car and a motorbike, happened about 9.45pm on Sunday at the corner of Devon and Aro Streets, Aro Valley.
The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
In addition, anyone with dashcam footage or security footage from the area that may have captured the crash or the circumstances surrounding it is also asked to get in touch by calling police on 105 and quote file number 200127/8965.