Police seek witnesses following crash in Wellington's Aro Valley

Police are seeking witnesses following a crash in Wellington on Sunday that saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash, involving a car and a motorbike, happened about 9.45pm on Sunday at the corner of Devon and Aro Streets, Aro Valley.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.