Police seek witnesses to fatal speed camera van crash

Waitematā Police are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal crash involving a speed camera van yesterday morning on the Upper Harbour Highway in Greenhithe.
Auckland's Upper Harbour Highway at Tauhinu Rd off ramp. Source: 1 NEWS
Police are investigating the crash on behalf of the Coroner, which resulted in the death of a driver after their car slammed into the parked speed camera van.
WorkSafe has also been advised.
A police employee, aged 72, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Initial investigations indicate the van was parked in an appropriate place when hit from behind by a grey Subaru Forester.
The 58-year-old driver died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phoning 105, quoting file number 210830/1504.