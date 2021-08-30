TODAY |

Police seek witnesses to fatal speed camera van crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Waitematā Police are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal crash involving a speed camera van yesterday morning on the Upper Harbour Highway in Greenhithe.

Auckland's Upper Harbour Highway at Tauhinu Rd off ramp. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are investigating the crash on behalf of the Coroner, which resulted in the death of a driver after their car slammed into the parked speed camera van. 

WorkSafe has also been advised.

A police employee, aged 72, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Initial investigations indicate the van was parked in an appropriate place when hit from behind by a grey Subaru Forester. 

The 58-year-old driver died at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phoning 105, quoting file number 210830/1504.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
