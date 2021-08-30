Police seek witnesses to fatal speed camera van crash

Waitematā Police are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal crash involving a speed camera van yesterday morning on the Upper Harbour Highway in Greenhithe.

Auckland's Upper Harbour Highway at Tauhinu Rd off ramp. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are investigating the crash on behalf of the Coroner, which resulted in the death of a driver after their car slammed into the parked speed camera van.

WorkSafe has also been advised.

A police employee, aged 72, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Initial investigations indicate the van was parked in an appropriate place when hit from behind by a grey Subaru Forester.

The 58-year-old driver died at the scene.