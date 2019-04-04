TODAY |

Police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Palmerston North last night between car and truck

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Palmerston North last night between a car and a truck that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash occurred on Napier Road, between Stoney Creek Road and James Line, about 12.48am this morning.

Manawatu Police believe there were at least three other vehicles in the immediate vicinity at the time, and they want to speak to the occupants of those vehicles.

Anyone in the area at the time who may have information to share is urged to phone Manawatu Police on 105 and quote event number P041232385.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
