Police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Palmerston North last night between car and truck

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Palmerston North last night between a car and a truck that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The crash occurred on Napier Road, between Stoney Creek Road and James Line, about 12.48am this morning.

Manawatu Police believe there were at least three other vehicles in the immediate vicinity at the time, and they want to speak to the occupants of those vehicles.