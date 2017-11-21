 

Police seek witnesses to collision that killed elderly Hastings cyclist

Police investigating a crash in which a 70-year-old cyclist was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle in Hastings a week ago, are seeking witnesses.

The man from Hastings died after being struck by a vehicle on State Highway 50A between Flaxmere Ave and Omahu Road at about 10am on Wednesday January 10.

Police say the cyclist was wearing distinctive yellow shoes, t-shirt and shorts.

The Hawke's Bay Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash, and is seeking any witnesses who may have seen the cyclist prior to the collision.

Information can be provided to Hastings Police on (06) 831-0700 or Crimestoppers on 0800-555-111.

