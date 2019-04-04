TODAY |

Police seek witnesses after shooting in Auckland's Mount Roskill

Source:  1 NEWS

Three men have been shot in Mount Roskill, Auckland this morning. 

Police say their injuries ranged from critical, to minor.

The three men were transported to Auckland Hospital where they are now receiving treatment for their injuries.

The incident occurred at an address on Marion Avenue at 7.40 this morning. 

Police are seeking information about a dark coloured SUV or people mover seen fleeing the address after the incident and are urging anyone with information to contact them on 105 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A scene examination is being conducted today. 

