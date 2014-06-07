 

Police seek witnesses after man brutally assaulted whilst driving in Whangarei

A man was held in a chocker-hold and repeatedly punched while driving after giving two men a ride home in Whangarei last night.

The incident occurred around 6pm yesterday when two men approached a parked vehicle outside the Kamo Road shops asking for a lift. 

The 29-year-old driver of the vehicle agreed to drive them home, but once he began driving the two men became aggressive towards him.

One of the offenders, who was sitting in the back seat of the car, placed a choker-hold around the victim's neck as he drove. He was also repeatedly punched.

The victim complied with the directions given to him which steered the trio around the Avenues area of Whangarei. The man then drove along Central Avenue and was told to turn right into Second Avenue.

But before turning right he flashed the headlights of his car and tooted the horn attempting to gain the attention of a ute driving in the opposite direction.

The driver then turned into Second Avenue and pulled to the left, trying to stop the car. The driver of the ute followed and drove past the victim's vehicle, pulling over.

Both of the two passengers got out of the car and have not been found.

Police would like to hear from the driver of the ute who helped the victim or anyone who may have seen the two men described as:

Male one:

Had blonde hair that is long on the top, clean shaven, a slim build, possible shorter than 5'4, believed to be of Maori decent and aged between 25 to 30.

He was wearing a white t-shirt under another dark coloured t-shirt at the time of the incident.

Male two:

Is Maori, with dark hair and a large build, looked like he had not shaved in a couple of days, slightly taller than the first male but still about 5'4 and aged between 25 and 30.

He has a round face and a tattoo on the left side of his neck that might go down his arm.

He was wearing a light grey hoodie at the time of the incident.

