Police seek witnesses after cyclist injured in hit and run with ute in Bay of Plenty

A cyclist has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries after colliding with a ute in Ōropi, Bay of Plenty earlier today.
Police were called to Ōropi Road, near Kensington Lane, at about 10.05am.
The cyclist had been travelling in a party of three when the crash occurred. The ute immediately left the scene, police said.
The ute is described as a white or silver flat-bed with a registration number beginning with NU.
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have information about this vehicle, to come forward.
Anyone with information should get in touch with police by calling 105, or you can give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.