Police seek witnesses after cyclist injured in hit and run with ute in Bay of Plenty

A cyclist has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries after colliding with a ute in Ōropi, Bay of Plenty earlier today.

Police were called to Ōropi Road, near Kensington Lane, at about 10.05am.

The cyclist had been travelling in a party of three when the crash occurred. The ute immediately left the scene, police said.

The ute is described as a white or silver flat-bed with a registration number beginning with NU.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have information about this vehicle, to come forward.