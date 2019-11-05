TODAY |

Police seek vape thieves caught on camera in Halloween dairy heist

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice

Police are on the lookout for two men who were caught on camera after smashing down the door of an Invercargill dairy. 

They broke into the Salford St Dairy around 11.30 on Halloween night.

One of the offenders who broke into the Salford Street dairy in Invercargill. Source: Supplied

The bandits made off with vape fluid and vaping devices. They also tried to break into a cigarette cabinet but failed, police said.

Anyone who recognises the offenders or has information is urged to contact police on 105.


One of the offenders who broke into the Salford Street dairy in Invercargill. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead, another seriously injured in fiery crash near Christchurch
2
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
3
'How is this right?' Southland pet owner shares video of dog terrified by fireworks
4
Former Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon already revealing stances on issues after first political victory
5
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:44

Canterbury University dorm room death: Coroner unable to say when student died
00:34

'Entirely unacceptable' - Simon Bridges lashes out at Shane Jones' immigration comment
00:57

'Fantastic' - MPs react to Christopher Luxon's rise to National Party candidate for Botany

Hamilton City Council fined $54k for overflow of wastewater, including human sewage, into Waikato River