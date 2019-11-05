Police seek vape thieves caught on camera in Halloween dairy heist

Police are on the lookout for two men who were caught on camera after smashing down the door of an Invercargill dairy.

They broke into the Salford St Dairy around 11.30 on Halloween night.

One of the offenders who broke into the Salford Street dairy in Invercargill. Source: Supplied

The bandits made off with vape fluid and vaping devices. They also tried to break into a cigarette cabinet but failed, police said.

Anyone who recognises the offenders or has information is urged to contact police on 105.