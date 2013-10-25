Police seek two people over alleged deliberate poisoning at a Kerikeri kiwifruit orchard

Reports of two people seen dressed in white coloured overalls with backpack spray units are of particular interest to police over an alleged deliberate poisoning at a Kerikeri kiwifruit orchard.

Kiwifruit. Source: 1 NEWS

Northland Police took to Facebook last night to share the new information about the orchard being poisoned by Calypso spray sometime in March or April last year which forced the company to dump 30,000 trays of Kiwi Gold kiwifruit.

"As a result of this, approximately 30,000 trays of Kiwi Gold kiwifruit had to be dumped from two orchard sites in Kerikeri," the Facebook post said.

"This is a significant loss incurred by this company."

Police said the incident was reported to them and they have gained information from members of the public.

"Police are particularly interested in the reported sighting of two individuals dressed in white coloured overalls with backpack spray units seen in the area, along with a dark coloured motor vehicle at the time of the suspected poisoning."