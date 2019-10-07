TODAY |

Police seek two men in connection to man missing in water near Auckland ferry terminal

Police are searching for two men who they believe were talking to another man before he was reported seen in the water near Auckand's waterfront ferry terminal. 

The search continues for the man who was seen in the water at about 4.35am when police were called.

Police say they are using an official police launch, as well as the Eagle helicopter to assist in the search. 

The man is yet to be identified and police say they are "very concerned" for his safety.

"We are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Initial inquiries report that the man was talking to two men before he was seen in the water," says Detective Senior Sergeant John De Heer.

Police are asking anyone else who has information that may assist Police to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.


Ferry terminal, downtown Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
