Police seek sightings of two cars after man shot in Auckland

Source:
Auckland Police are looking for sightings of two vehicles after a man was shot in Mt Albert this morning.
Images of two vehicles being sought by Police after a man was shot in Mt Albert on February 6.
Source: Supplied
The incident took place at 139 Carrington Road just before 9am, Police said, and the victim was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
The first car is a blue 2004 Mazda Axela hatchback with registration number HWG485 and the second is a black 2017 Hyundai Tucson SUV with registration number LBJ2.
Anyone with information can contact Auckland Police on 09 302 6832, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news