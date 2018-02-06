Police seek sightings of two cars after man shot in Auckland

Auckland Police are looking for sightings of two vehicles after a man was shot in Mt Albert this morning.

Images of two vehicles being sought by Police after a man was shot in Mt Albert on February 6. Source: Supplied

The incident took place at 139 Carrington Road just before 9am, Police said, and the victim was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The first car is a blue 2004 Mazda Axela hatchback with registration number HWG485 and the second is a black 2017 Hyundai Tucson SUV with registration number LBJ2.