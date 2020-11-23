Police seek sightings of stolen vehicle after shooting in Auckland

Police are seeking sightings of a stolen vehicle after a man was injured in a shooting in Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports a gun discharged at a property on Kirby Street, in Glendene, about 7.20am, Inspector Jason Homan said today in a statement.



On arrival, police found the injured man. He has since been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are now looking for a 2001 white Honda Stream with the registration number GAM316, Homan said.



Any sightings of the vehicle should be reported to police on 111.

A scene guard remains in place at the Kirby Street address while a scene examination is undertaken and the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, police and ambulance were also earlier called after a man was shot in the leg on Galilee Avenue, in Red Hill, shortly before 6.30am, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.