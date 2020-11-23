Police seek sightings of stolen vehicle after shooting in Auckland

Police are seeking sightings of a stolen vehicle after a man was injured in a shooting in Auckland this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports a gun discharged at a property on Kirby Street, in Glendene, about 7.20am, Inspector Jason Homan said today in a statement.
On arrival, police found the injured man. He has since been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Police are now looking for a 2001 white Honda Stream with the registration number GAM316, Homan said.
Any sightings of the vehicle should be reported to police on 111.
A scene guard remains in place at the Kirby Street address while a scene examination is undertaken and the matter is being investigated.
Meanwhile, police and ambulance were also earlier called after a man was shot in the leg on Galilee Avenue, in Red Hill, shortly before 6.30am, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
"Police inquiries are continuing with the injured man and the occupants of the address to determine the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson said.
The person has since been transported to Middlemore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information relating to the incident in Red Hill has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting reference number P045804128, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.