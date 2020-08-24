Police seek sightings of 'dangerous' man after alleged Kaikohe gas station assault

Police are seeking sightings of a 'dangerous' man after an alleged assault at a Mobil stationin Kaikohe, Northland.

Simon Van Duyn. Source: Supplied

Simon Van Duyn, is wanted by police over the alleged assault on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the victim sustained multiple injuries and was transported to hospital. The incident took place at around 4.45pm and police are not treating it as a random attack.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen 33-year-old Simon Van Duyn since Saturday.

He is described as 177cm tall with a medium build.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public, police say.

If you see him, phone 111 immediately.

Police are also seeking sightings of a Honda vehicle (pictured), registration CBL878, that was at the scene at the time of this incident.

Honda sought by police. Source: Supplied

This vehicle was subsequently located by police in Paihia, however officers want to hear from anyone who saw this Honda vehicle either before or after this incident on Saturday.

Following the incident this vehicle is believed to have travelled south of Kaikohe on Mangakahia Road and then along the back roads to Moerewa.