Police seek public's help over Wellington man's death

Police are asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation into the death of a man in Wellington late last year.
Police were initially called to a disorder incident at the property in Percy Dyett Drive, Karori at around 1.25am on December 20.
A homicide investigation was launched after the body of Rau Tongia was found.
Police say Tongia was shot at the Karori address.
Anyone who heard a gunshot or unusual noise, or noticed any suspicious activity between 4.30am and 4.45am on December 20, is being urged to contact police on 105 and quoting file number 201220/8063.