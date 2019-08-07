TODAY |

Police seek public's help over Wellington man's death

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation into the death of a man in Wellington late last year.

Police were initially called to a disorder incident at the property in Percy Dyett Drive, Karori at around 1.25am on December 20.

A homicide investigation was launched after the body of Rau Tongia was found. 

Police say Tongia was shot at the Karori address.

Anyone who heard a gunshot or unusual noise, or noticed any suspicious activity between 4.30am and 4.45am on December 20, is being urged to contact police on 105 and quoting file number 201220/8063.

