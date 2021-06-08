Police seek public's help locating another Head Hunters gang member over Sofitel shooting

Police are asking for the public's help locating a gang member with a warrant out for his arrest over a shooting at an upmarket Auckland hotel in April.
The shooting occurred at the Sofitel Hotel on April 15. Eleven people have so far been arrested over the incident.
Police say Fred Tanuvasa, 37, is a Head Hunters gang member who is considered dangerous.
He should not be approached and anyone who sees him is advised to phone 111 immediately, police said today.
Tanuvasa has links across Auckland.
He has been described as 190cm tall and of a large build.
Anyone with information about Tanuvasa's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210415/6346, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The Mongols and Head Hunter gangs are believed to have been involved in the Sofitel shooting, authorities have said.