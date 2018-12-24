TODAY |

Police seek public's help as investigation into woman's unexplained death in Ruatoria continues

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Gisborne
Crime and Justice

Police are seeking the public's help as their investigation into a the unexplained death of a woman in Ruatoria continues.

Kathleen Kawana, 46, from Porirua, was found dead in a vacant property in Ruatoria, in the Gisborne region, on August 3.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist with their investigation, including anyone who can provide details of Ms Kawana’s movements between Porirua and Ruatoria.

If you can help, please call Gisborne Police on 06 869 0200. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555. 111.
 

Side shot of a police car
New Zealand police (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Gisborne
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head to head in the King's Cup yachting regatta.
Duchess Kate all smiles during wooden spoon presentation for coming last in yachting competition
2
Man charged with assaulting teen who wore hat during national anthem convinced Trump ordered him to do it, lawyer says
3
It is not yet known how police are treating the death.
Former NZ Herald journalist found dead at Auckland Domain
4
Police seek public's help as homicide investigation into woman's death in Whanganui continues
5
Unrecognizable nurse with medical report, selective focus
Women denied treatment for gynaecological problems deemed 'non-urgent'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:17
Clinical psychologist Dr Gwenda Willis Spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the issue.

Even the worst sex offenders can be helped, clinical psychologist says
04:33
Matthew Hooton believes Mr Peters speaking out against his own coalition partner is a political tactic to secure re-election.

Winston Peters taking steps not to be seen as 'Labour's poodle' before the election, commentator says

Man charged with assaulting teen who wore hat during national anthem convinced Trump ordered him to do it, lawyer says
Alphabet learning blocks.

Early childhood education quality problems unchecked, researcher warns