Police seek public's help in search for Palmerston North man

Police are asking the public for their help in the search for James Elkington.

The 46-year-old has a number of warrants out for his arrest.

Police have information to suggest Elkington may currently be in Blenheim or the wider Tasman District. He normally stays in the Palmerston North area.

Anyone who has seen him, or who has information about where he might be, is urged to get in touch with Police by phoning 111 immediately.